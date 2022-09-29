VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/28/2022

Wednesday September 28, 2022

1:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate an open line 911 call that was received.

6:25 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:51 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Middle Street in the city of Van Wert reference two dogs running loose.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Kevin W. Carlisle, 42, of Antwerp is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. The

subject was located by the Van Wert Police.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for civil contempt. Jason A. Crone, 48, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending

court.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Adult Parole Authority. Harley Maroney, 27, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:38 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of S. Race St. in the city of Van Wert for a stray dog.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to assist a subject having a mental crisis.