VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/29/2022

Thursday September 29, 2022

8:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Micheal Missler, 33, of rural Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:17 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:30 a.m.– Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Ohio City.

2:09 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location on U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township for a subject complaining of injury after being involved in a motor vehicle crash. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:02 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location in the city of Delphos for a subject who fell.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Township about a complaint on a possible stolen vehicle.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having hallucinations.

4:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

5:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert City Police.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Line Road in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Steven Edward Shannon, 43, of Fort Wayne was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony and obstructing official business, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. Kristin McGinnis, 28, of rural Convoy arrived on scene. She was found to have an active warrant out of Dekalb County Indiana, She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing. The incident is still under investigation with additional charges possible.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to investigate a domestic dispute.

10:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a reported barn fire on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township. Delphos Fire, Ohio City Fire, and Van Wert Fire were also dispatched to assist.

2255 hrs. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Jason Boyd, 41, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. The subject was located by the Van Wert Police.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.