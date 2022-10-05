Cahill joining VW Federal Savings Bank

Submitted information

VWF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: VWFB), the holding company for Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, has announced that Michael D. Cahill, CPA has become a consultant to the Van Wert Federal Savings Bank effective October 1, 2022. He will serve as a consultant for the remainder of the year and the holding Company and the Bank expect to appoint him to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2023. He is also expected to be appointed as a director of the bank and holding company effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Cahill, a certified public accountant, has extensive experience in the financial services industry, and related industries, including having served as past President and Chief Executive Officer of Tower Financial Corporation and Tower Bank & Trust Company, its bank subsidiary, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He also served as a board member and Vice Chairman of Centier Bank, Whiting, Indiana, and as a board member of the Indiana Bankers Association. He serves on the faculty of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.

“We are very pleased to welcome Michael Cahill to Van Wert Federal Savings Bank,” said Gary L. Clay, Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. “Our board believes that Michael will bring a wealth of banking experience and knowledge to Van Wert Federal that will allow our bank to grow and offer more services to our current and future customers.”

Originally chartered in 1889, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank that operates from its sole office in Van Wert.