Show reservations now being accepted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Reservations are being taken for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit”, a two-act comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Performances will be held in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert, October 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29 and 30. Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. For Saturday performances, the doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m.. For Sunday matinee performances, doors will open at 12:30 p.m, followed by dinner at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m. Rockford Carry Out and Catering will once again provide the buffet meals, and the cost for the dinner and show will remain at $28.

“Popcorn Night” is being offered for both Friday performances, with no dinner included, but popcorn will be included with the cost of the show. Water and pop will also be available for purchase. The doors will open for the Friday performances at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost of “Popcorn Night” performances is be $15.

Reservations can be made by calling 419.605.6708 during business hours. Should you get a recording, please clearly leave a message with your name, return number, the number of tickets you desire and the show date, and someone will return your call to finalize the reservation. All reservations must be secured by credit card, and any cancellations must be made by 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to show date for a full refund.

To learn more about the show, click here.