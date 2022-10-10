First Financial Bank holding food drive

Submitted information

First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Van Wert at 1163 S. Shannon St. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from October 11-21.

“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”

After the food drive concludes on Friday, Octobert 21, all food will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.

World Food Day, on October 16, highlights the collective work around the world to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. Coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the day also calls attention to the need to ensure healthy diets for everyone, with no one left behind.

All First Financial locations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois will participate. An interactive list of financial centers is available at bankatfirst.com.

The food drive is First Financial’s second major community-focused initiative in 2022. To celebrate National Financial Literacy Month in April, First Financial Bank, its associates and clients collected more than 20,000 books to be donated to local schools, libraries, churches and other community-focused organizations.