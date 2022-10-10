Funeral home to showcase upgrades

VW independent staff/submitted information

The ownership of Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is pleased to announce the completion of multiple upgrades and renovations to its Van Wert location.

The ownership of Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory had identified the need for more meeting space and updated amenities to best meet the memorial and funeral needs of the community it serves. The addition of a new kitchenette and community space for family use will enable guests to host meals at the funeral home with catering options available. This addition will make it easier for families who are looking to honor loved ones after the ceremony has been completed and has a capacity of nearly 100 people.

Other upgrades include a private hospitality space, modern amenities, new paint, furniture, and décor as well as updated lighting throughout the facility.

A November 20 open house will be held at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Creamatory in Van Wert. Photo submitted

“Adding these new amenities will help reduce the stress and coordination on grieving families by allowing them to celebrate their loved one in one space,” Andrew Gearhart said. “These new rooms and services, alongside the modernization of our space will help bring comfort to those grieving by reducing the amount of coordination and event planning during an already difficult time.”

The funeral home will also open its doors to the public from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20 to see upgrades firsthand. The public is invited to tour the renovated facility and learn more about the services available.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory has served the community’s pre-arrangement, funeral service, memorial service, burial, and cremation needs for over five generations, providing comfort and care since 1903.