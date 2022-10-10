VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/7-10/9/22

Friday October 07, 2022

4:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a report of suspicious activity at a business.

7:07 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with possible cardiac related issues.

7:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. Route 30 near John Brown Road. No injuries were reported.

7:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject with nausea.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a difficulty breathing.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to investigate a report of a stop sign being down.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies assisted Van Wert Police with a motor vehicle crash at Main Street and John Brown Road.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of harassment.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Union Township to investigate a reported assault. Deonte M. Young, 26, of Fort Wayne was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Saturday October 08, 2022

5:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert City Police at a location in the city of Van Wert with a subject having a mental crisis that was reported to be armed with a gun.

8:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

10:38 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate the report of a dog being attacked by another dog.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to investigate the report of domestic violence.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to assist with a civil issue at private property.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a report of aggravated menacing. The incident remains under investigation.

1:37 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert in reference to a stray dog at the property.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to the Wetzel Motorcycle Club.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies assisted at the scene of a residential structure fire in the city of Van Wert.

6:00 p.m – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to investigate a report of a utility line being down in the roadway.

6:51 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject who fell down some stairs and was unconscious.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for two stray dogs.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.

Sunday October 09, 2022

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for loose cattle in the roadway.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant at a residence in the city of Van Wert for failure to appear. Korbin S. Taylor, 24, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Jessica Hintz, 34, of Van Wert was issued a summons to appear in court for obstructing justice.

8:49 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:23 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Venedocia for a subject who passed out multiple times.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.:

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Wren to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, that occurred in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Convoy to investigate a report of suspicious activity outside a residence.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to assist a subject with a disabled vehicle.