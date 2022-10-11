The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Church offering Celebrate Recovery

Submitted information

Celebrate Recovery is a safe place for anyone with a hurt, habit or hang-up to work through recovery in the context of a biblically based step study program.

Generally, a hurt, habit or hang-up can be defined as anything from the past or existing in the present that keeps an individual from realizing their full potential as a person. These issues may include a past trauma, divorce, substance use disorders, dysfunctional family problems, or addiction to shopping or pornography and many more. They can knock you off of God’s plan and throw you into a worldly detour headed toward destruction and despair. Break free from this cycle and join Celebrate Recovery.

A new 12-step, biblical Celebrate Recovery study begins at 6 p.m. Monday, November 14 at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert (enter at the food pantry doors). Materials are provided at cost ($20) and men’s and women’s step study groups meet separately.

Confidential inquiries for more information or scholarship opportunities may be directed to the church office at 419.238.2788 or by texting 419.605.1186.

POSTED: 10/11/22 at 3:36 am. FILED UNDER: Church, News