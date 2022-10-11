Church offering Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery is a safe place for anyone with a hurt, habit or hang-up to work through recovery in the context of a biblically based step study program.

Generally, a hurt, habit or hang-up can be defined as anything from the past or existing in the present that keeps an individual from realizing their full potential as a person. These issues may include a past trauma, divorce, substance use disorders, dysfunctional family problems, or addiction to shopping or pornography and many more. They can knock you off of God’s plan and throw you into a worldly detour headed toward destruction and despair. Break free from this cycle and join Celebrate Recovery.

A new 12-step, biblical Celebrate Recovery study begins at 6 p.m. Monday, November 14 at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert (enter at the food pantry doors). Materials are provided at cost ($20) and men’s and women’s step study groups meet separately.

Confidential inquiries for more information or scholarship opportunities may be directed to the church office at 419.238.2788 or by texting 419.605.1186.