BRSW announces three promotions

Submitted information

BRSW CPAs, with offices in Van Wert, Columbus Grove and Paulding, has announced the promotion of three new owners to the firm: Andrew Bashore, CPA, Todd Meyer, CPA, and Andy Manz, CPA, CITP.

Andrew Bashore, CPA – Van Wert Office

Andrew graduated from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2012 and joined BRSW that same year. While working at BRSW, he earned his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Northwest Ohio. Andrew earned his CPA designation in January 2015 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants as well as the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Andrew Bayshore, Todd Meyer and Andy Manz are three new owners of BRSW CPAs. Photos submitted

Andrew works with large and small business clients in a variety of different industries preparing income tax returns and financial statements. He also works with individual clients on income tax preparation and is involved in audit and attestation services for clients as well as a variety of business strategy and planning. You can contact Andrew at abashore@brsw-cpa.com or by phone at 419.238.0658.

Todd Meyer, CPA – Columbus Grove Office

Todd joined the firm in 2012, beginning in the Paulding office. He helped spearhead the opening of an office in Columbus Grove, Ohio in 2016 which has grown into an office with five employees. He grew up in Columbus Grove on a family farm and continues to be actively involved in farming and ag-business. Todd was a 2010 cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University, Fisher College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with specializations in Accounting and Entrepreneurship in 2010 and obtained his CPA designation in 2014.

Being an active farmer, Todd has strong expertise in ag taxation and excels in helping his ag clients with their tax and accounting needs. Todd also works with individuals and businesses in a variety of other industries with accounting and auditing, taxation, agribusiness, and small business consulting. You can contact Todd at tmeyer@brsw-cpa.com or by phone at 419.659.2647.

Andy Manz, CPA, CITP – Paulding Office

Andy joined the BRSW Van Wert office in November 2014 as a staff accountant after working in corporate accounting for three years. He joined the Paulding office full time in 2020. Andy graduated from IPFW receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Indiana University in 2011. Andy obtained his CPA designation in August 2013 and obtained the CITP credential in 2022.

Andy is married to Laura and has three children: Eddie, Eli, and Emma.

Andy’s practice concentrations are accounting, auditing, and assisting individuals and small businesses with their tax compliance. Andy also oversees the IT functions at BRSW and enjoys keeping up with and implementing IT software, hardware, and cybersecurity solutions that benefit the firm and our clients. You can contact Andy at amanz@brsw-cpa.com or by phone at 419.399.3686.