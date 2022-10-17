VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/14-10/16/22

Friday October 14, 2022

12:51 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty with mobility.

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a disabled vehicle in the area.

8:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check the report of an injured deer.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to assist a subject with a vin number verification.

1:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

3:01 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Franklin Street in the city of Van Wert for a dog running loose.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township. The driver was found to be driving under suspension. During the investigation the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. William Peoples, 36, of Columbus was issued a traffic citation for speeding and driving while under suspension. William was also issued a summons to appear for possession of marijuana.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.

Saturday October 15, 2022

2:49 a.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in the city of Van Wert. During the investigation the driver was found to be driving while intoxicated. Kenya Jaylyn Dillon, 18, of Celina was arrested for DWI, and was issued a summons to appear in court. A passenger in the vehicle, Alexander Eugene Wyatt, 18, of Fort Jennings was issued a summons to appear in court for underage consumption.

6:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies took a report for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on the property of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. No injuries were reported.

12:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject with back pain.

2:31 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject having chest pain.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint at a residence in Jennings Township reference to a combine causing property damage.

6:05 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Tully Township for a subject with a leg injury.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a deer that had been struck and was injured.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint of a violation of a no contact order. The incident remains under investigation.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a complaint of a dead deer in the roadway.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

9:50 hrs. – Deputies responded to the village of Venedocia to investigate a noise complaint.

Sunday October 16, 2022

12:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

1:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

3:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy for a complaint of an unattended fire.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies towed a vehicle from U.S. 127 in Union Township. The vehicle appeared to be disabled and was left unattended.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in Pleasant Township. Morgan Smith was on the onramp from Washington Street to westbound U.S. 30 and claimed her tire blew, causing her to strike the curb. Her car went off the roadway and down into the ditch area and struck a culvert and then stopped. The car had damage to the underneath of the front left and damage to her tire and wheel well area and was towed to Fort Wayne by Hague Towing.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS for an ill subject at a residence in Pleasant Township.

3:03 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Ohio City to investigate a private property crash. No injuries were reported.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate abandoned 911 calls that had been received from the location.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the area after receiving five abandoned 911 calls.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township after receiving a complaint of reckless operation.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist with a juvenile who was being unruly.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.