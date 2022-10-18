Van Wert police blotter 10/9-10/15/22
Van Wert Police
Sunday, October 9 – arrested John A.C. Vibbert for domestic violence after an incident in the 500 block of N. Race St.
Sunday, October 9 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the parking lot of Pizza Hut after an altercation over an accident.
Sunday, October 9 – discovered a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. Washington St.
Monday, October 10 – received a report of an attempted theft at Subway on S. Shannon St.
Tuesday, October 11 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.
Tuesday, October 11 – a wallet was found at the Goedde Building.
Tuesday, October 11 – took a report of an unruly juvenile after a welfare check.
Tuesday, October 11 – received a report of a bicycle theft in the 1000 block of W. Main St.
Tuesday, October 11 – received a report of telephone harassment.
Tuesday, October 11 – took a trespassing report in the 200 block of W. Main St.
Wednesday, October 12 – arrested Kendra Keesler at Van Wert Municipal Court on an outstanding warrant issued by Hardin County Municipal Court.
Wednesday, October 12 – charged Colby Alan Black with theft, after an incident at Walmart.
Wednesday, October 12 – arrested Dion Kantner, 48, of Sunbury on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.
Thursday, October 13 – received a report from a woman who said her daughter was the victim of disorderly conduct while walking home from school.
Thursday, October 13 – received a report of a theft in the 700 block of Fox Rd.
Thursday, October 13 – received a report of a stolen bike in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Friday, October 14 – took a report of a missing juvenile in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
Saturday, October 15 – received a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.
