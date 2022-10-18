Van Wert police blotter 10/9-10/15/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 9 – arrested John A.C. Vibbert for domestic violence after an incident in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, October 9 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the parking lot of Pizza Hut after an altercation over an accident.

Sunday, October 9 – discovered a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, October 10 – received a report of an attempted theft at Subway on S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, October 11 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.

Tuesday, October 11 – a wallet was found at the Goedde Building.

Tuesday, October 11 – took a report of an unruly juvenile after a welfare check.

Tuesday, October 11 – received a report of a bicycle theft in the 1000 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, October 11 – received a report of telephone harassment.

Tuesday, October 11 – took a trespassing report in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, October 12 – arrested Kendra Keesler at Van Wert Municipal Court on an outstanding warrant issued by Hardin County Municipal Court.

Wednesday, October 12 – charged Colby Alan Black with theft, after an incident at Walmart.

Wednesday, October 12 – arrested Dion Kantner, 48, of Sunbury on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, October 13 – received a report from a woman who said her daughter was the victim of disorderly conduct while walking home from school.

Thursday, October 13 – received a report of a theft in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, October 13 – received a report of a stolen bike in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Friday, October 14 – took a report of a missing juvenile in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, October 15 – received a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.