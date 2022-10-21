VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/20/2022

Thursday October 20, 2022

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash. A vehicle went off the roadway and struck two mailboxes. The vehicle left the scene.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to the railroad crossing on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township. The railroad crossing gate came down while a semi-truck was crossing the track and the gate was broken off.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies took a report from a resident of Washington Township in reference to fraud.

1:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

1:38 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of two loose dogs.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township on a complaint of loose dogs.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Willshire Township building to investigate a complaint of vandalism and theft of gas.

6:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of a violation of a protection order. Charges have been filed and a warrant requested.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to check on a disabled vehicle.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a reported assault. The incident remains under investigation.