Election night supper to be offered

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy United Methodist Church Election Day Supper will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, in the church fellowship hall.

The menu will include baked steak and turkey with cheesy potatoes or mashed potatoes, green beans or fresh corn, and cole slaw or applesauce. There will be homemade pies and cakes and carryouts will be available. A freewill offering will be taken with proceeds going to the church roof repairs.

Convoy UMC is located at the corner of North Main and Sycamore Streets. There is handicap accessibility at the north door.