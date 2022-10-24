VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/21-10/23/22

Friday October 21, 2022

6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject at the residence.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a suspicious male in the area.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for an unresponsive subject.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:19 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a location in the village of Willshire for a subject with a fast pulse and lightheaded.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of reckless operation.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township to investigate a report of an injured dog.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township after receiving a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. No crash was located.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. April Nunemaker, 33, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to the report of a fire on the railroad tracks in Ridge Township.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to the report of a fire on the railroad tracks in Ridge Township.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an injured deer on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township.

Saturday October 22, 2022

12:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

12:15 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a diabetic emergency.

1:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a report of criminal mischief.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Hoaglin Township.

3:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location in Tully Township for a grass fire.

6:28 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject that fell.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to investigate a report of theft.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in Ridge Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in the village of Convoy.

Sunday October 23, 2022

12:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash with injuries, that occurred on private property. The incident involved a go-cart. Two

subjects were riding the go-cart when making a turn and rolled the vehicle on its side. The juvenile operator of the vehicle was not injured. The occupant had minor injuries and was transport to Van Wert Health by Van Wert EMS for evaluation.

12:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to Wellman Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a truck driving the road when it is marked for no trucks.

4:49 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a fire alarm at a location in the city of Van Wert.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the city of Van Wert. The driver of the vehicle was found to be driving under suspension. Seth Andrew Jump, 21, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert

County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of threats.

7:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a combine fire on Convoy Road in Jackson Township.