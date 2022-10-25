Van Wert Police blotter 10/16-10/23/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 16 – A woman reported damage to a trailer she is renting and violation of a protection order while she was in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, October 16 – received a report of the theft of items in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Sunday, October 16 – arrested Brendan M. Bergman, 27, of Van Wert, for theft and assault while in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, October 17 – Marsh Foundation staff reported a mental health crisis.

Monday, October 17 – A Van Wert woman reported the loss of some personal papers in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, October 17 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, October 18 – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident at the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

Tuesday, October 18 – learned a juvenile had been assaulted in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, October 19 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, October 19 – arrested Richard Benderle after receiving a report of domestic violence in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, October 19 – arrested Phillip D. Raines Sr. for OVI and cited him for leaving the scene of an accident and assured clear distance, following a traffic accident int he 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, October 19 – received a report of menacing in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, October 19 – received a call about a dispute involving several people in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, October 19 – received a complaint of telecommunications harassment in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, October 20 – a woman reported her daughter was the victim of an assault while at school the previous day.

Thursday, October 20 – received a report of trespassing in the 1200 block of Industrial Ave.

Friday, October 21 – a person in the 100 block of Fox Rd. found drug related items and turned them over to police.

Saturday, October 22 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Monroe St.

Saturday, October 22 – received a report of aggravated trespassing in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Sunday, October 23 – received report of a theft in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.