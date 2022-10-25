VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/24/2022

Monday October 24, 2022

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert reference to a loose dog.

9:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject that fell.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Delphos in reference to a loose dog.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Contempt of Court. Valeria M. Coon, 30, of Newark is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for an unconscious subject.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Michelle Kay Rodriguez, 30, of Hicksville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert city police attempting to locate a subject.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a report of domestic dispute.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Church Road in Jackson Township for the report of a ditch fire.

9:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for the report of a field fire.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township for a complaint of harassment.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a deer in the roadway.