VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/25/2022

Tuesday October 25, 2022

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a loud explosion.

8:13 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on the report of loose dogs.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Liberty Township. It was discovered that a subject in the vehicle had an active warrant issued for failure to appear. Jacqueline Forthman, 33, of Venedocia was taken into custody and was issued a summons to appear in court.

11:47 a.m.. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 116 in Ridge Township to investigate a report of a stop sign being down.

12:02 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert for the report of a stray dog.

12:26 p.m. – Dog Warden took a report from a subject in the city of Delphos about a loose dog that had attacked her dog.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Dravone Andrew Wannemacher, 29, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The subject was located by Delphos Police.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a stray dog on the property.