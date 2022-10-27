VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/26/2022

Wednesday October 26, 2022

6:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to remove a large item from the roadway.

7:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at Middle Point Road and Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. A 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by William May of Van Wert was eastbound on Middle Point Road and failed to yield the right of way and collided with a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Travis Lippi of Van Wert. No injuries were reported.

8:09 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Municipal Court probation officer at home visit in the village of Convoy.

8:53 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert for the report a loose dog.

9:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to a report of two loose dogs.

9:39 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle and left in the roadway.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to make notification of a family emergency.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies took a report for a violation of a protection order.

3:19 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a dog.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject in reference to drug paraphernalia being at a residence. The report remains under investigation.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to remove a piece of wood from the roadway.

6:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject with a possible broken foot.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded with Delphos Fire and EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject trapped in a front-end loader. The subject was pronounced deceased by an investigator from the

Van Wert County Coroner’s Office.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy to investigate a report of a suspicious person in the area.