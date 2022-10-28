VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/27/2022

Thursday October 27, 2022

9:28 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of a dog attacking another dog.

9:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulties from a previous surgery.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint for theft of services.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check.

11:49 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of failure to confine.

12:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:00 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of two dogs running loose.

3:20 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Union Township for an ill subject.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:34 hrs. – Deputies spoke with a subject reference to being harassed in while in the village of Middle Point.

4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Township to remove debris from the road.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to assist with a motor vehicle crash.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of fraud.

6:18 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject with back pain.

11:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.