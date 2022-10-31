VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/28-10/30

Friday October 28, 2022

1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Ohio City for a suspicious subject in the area.

6:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject reported as being unconscious.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Juvenile Court to assist with an unruly juvenile.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:02 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Convoy Cemetery.

1:39 p.m. – Dispatched EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire Responded to a report of a structure fire in York Township. Van Wert Fire, Mendon Fire, Middle Point Fire, and Rockford Fire all responded to assist Ohio City. Van Wert County CERT was also on scene.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies took a motor vehicle crash report from a subject whose vehicle had been struck while parked on private property in Hoaglin Township.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of an occupied suspicious vehicle along the roadway.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a complaint of theft of services.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop in the city of Van Wert located drug abuse instruments. A passenger in the vehicle, Jacqueline Nicol Snyder, 48, of Defiance, was arrested for possessing drug ause instruments and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Saturday October 29, 2022

4:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Ridge Township

7:10 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Convoy Cemetery.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:20 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having an allergic reaction.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police at the scene of a reported fight.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle fire in Washington Township. Delphos Fire was on scene.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a report of possible threats that were posted on social media.

Sunday October 30, 2022

6:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on a complaint of a horse in the roadway.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to investigate a report of criminal damaging. The property owner discovered that an arrow was shot through window into a vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of a subject dumping something in the ditch.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject family was not able to make contact with.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a report of a vehicle being ran off the roadway.