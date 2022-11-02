Quartet to sing at LBC celebration

Submitted information

The Homelighter’s Quartet from Circleville will be singing a mini-concert at the Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third Street, Van Wert, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, November 13, in the church’s main auditorium. Sunday school will precede the anniversary celebration at 9:30 a.m.

The Homelighter’s Quartet is a Southern Gospel quartet proclaiming the name of Jesus in their ministry and was founded in 1973. The faces have changed but the will to serve God is still the same.

Pictured from left to right is the Homelighter’s Quartet: Greg Cline, Kermit Haddox, Jack Davidson and Dennis Glascock. Photo submitted

According to Sr. Pastor Jim Burns, the occasion for the guest quartet is the 40th anniversary of the Liberty Baptist Church. Pastor Burns will preach a brief message after the quartet sings. A free turkey dinner will be served after the celebration service to all who attend this special event. Everyone is welcome to attend and everything is free.

For more information please check out the church’s Facebook page.