Thanksgiving service to be offered

The Van Wert Area Minister’s Association is planning a community-wide Harvest Thanksgiving service, Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in downtown Van Wert. It is a revival of services which used to be held where the entire community would gather to give thanks for God’s blessings throughout the past year.

Local ministers and lay people will lead the service as they recognize the many agriculturalists and farmers in our community and thank them for their long hours of diligent work. The entire community of Van Wert County is invited to show our gratitude to our farmers and our God.

This service has sprung from the numerous churches in our community who have hosted and supported an ongoing Thursday noon community prayer gathering over the past year and a half. Every Thursday at noon, prayer warriors have gathered to diligently pray for the safety, health, and spiritual welfare of our Van Wert Community, State, Nation, and the World. Each month, it has rotated between Trinity Friends Church, First UM, Pentecostal Way, Church on the Horizon, The Apostolic Church of Van Wert, Salem Presbyterian in Venedocia, Kingsley UM, and Trinity UM. The ministers, leaders, and congregations of these churches invite all to join in this celebration service.

A special offering will be taken with proceeds going to the Christmas decorations in downtown Van Wert’s Fountain Park.