VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/10/2022

Thursday November 10, 2022

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a complaint of manure dumped on the roadway on Richey Road in Liberty Township.

10:53 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Mentzer Road for a brush fire.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the city of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check a suspicious person on private property.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for failure to appear. Diana L Thomason, 43, of Delphos was transported to Juvenile Court where she posted bond and was issued a summons.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. 127 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash. Camille E. Awator of Cincinnati was northbound on 127 and was slowed/stopped in traffic in attempt to make a westbound turn on Wren Landeck Road. Kaden J. Hire of Van Wert failed to see Awator’s car and struck it in the passenger side rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs.

5:02 p.m. – Deputy responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies and Van Wert Police responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of an accidental shooting. The victim, Steven Kerns, was handling the gun when it discharged. The victim was shot in the left leg above the knee. The victim was treated by Van Wert EMS and transported to Van Wert Health. The victim was then flown to St. Rita’s in Lima.

5:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject who was disoriented with left arm pain.

6:00 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a location on Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a field fire.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.