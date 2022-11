Church to serve Thanksgiving dinner

VW independent staff

Trinity Friends Church will offer a community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 12-4 p.m. Thursday, November 24, at the church’s Family Life Center, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert.

Anyone who is homeless, alone or in need of a helping hand is welcome. Rides will be available and delivery is being offered as well. Call the church at 419.238.2788.