Van Wert Police blotter 11/6-11/13/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 6 – arrested Trey Plaugher for persistent disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. The arrest took place in the 500 block of E. Central Ave.

Sunday, November 6 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, November 6 – received a report of a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, November 6 – received a report of a runaway in the 100 block of N. Market St.

Sunday, November 6 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Monday, November 7 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, November 7 – received a report of menacing that occurred the previous day in Fort Wayne. The victim was referred to another jurisdiction.

Monday, November 7 – charged four juveniles, ages, 12, 14, 14 and 16 with disorderly conduct, after an incident at Fountain Park.

Monday, November 7 – arrested Brandy Lynn Hunnaman, 46, of Van Wert for OVI and open container following an incident in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Monday, November 7 – received a report of a possible violation of a no contact order.

Monday, November 7 – arrested Keith Barrett, 36, of Van Wert on an adult parole warrant, along with possession of drug abuse instruments in the 300 block of Middle St.

Monday, November 7 – received a report of the theft of medication in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Wednesday, November 9 – received a report of a theft in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Wednesday, November 9 – responded to a person in distress in the 200 block of E. Ervin Rd. ‘

Wednesday, November 9 – Walmart reported a “cash cash scam” theft that occurred on November 7.

Wednesday, November 9 – a fraudulent check was reported by the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.

Thursday, November 10 – received a report of a dispute in the 900 block of Greenewald St.

Thursday, November 10 – arrested Tori Thatcher for domestic violence in the 1100 block of E. Central Ave.

Thursday, November 10 – received a report of an assault near the Goedde Complex on W. Crawford St.

Friday, November 11 – charged Karolyne R. Johns, 19, with underage consumption, and Cora Ringwald, 23, with furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age while in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, November 11 – arrested Lori Beth Moore, 41, on an outstanding warrant from Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Friday, November 11 – received a report of menacing in the 600 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, November 11 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 200 block of South Ave.

Saturday, November 12 – arrested Justin Pegg for domestic violence in the 700 block of S. Walnut St.

Sunday, November 13 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 800 block of N. Washington St.