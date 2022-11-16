VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/15/2022
Tuesday November 15, 2022
6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to Lions Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road to investigate a report of the property being broken into and mink being released. The incident remains under investigation.
1:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. James Adam Lee Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. He was located by Van Wert Police.
4:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject feeling dizzy.
4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Scott to investigate a report of theft of diesel fuel from a semi-truck.
5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a small child walking around alone.
5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property. No injuries were reported.
7:20 p.m. – Deputies and Wren EMS responded to a residence in Harrison Township for a non-responsive subject.
