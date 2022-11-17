Board praises Mawer, who agrees to stay in the interim

Outgoing Van Wert City Schools Treasurer Michelle Mawer was given a nifty goodbye gift during Wednesday’s school board meeting. She also agreed to help out until a new treasurer is in place. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert school board said goodbye to treasurer Michelle Mawer Wednesday – sort of.

It was supposed to be the final day for Mawer, who’s leaving for the same job with the Celina City Schools, but she agreed to stay on as interim treasurer until her replacement takes over the reins. The board gave her a parting gift and thanked her for her service, which began in 2019. Board member Debbie Compton called her a quiet, stable presence and board president Anthony Adams expressed his gratitude for helping in the interim, which is expected to be a month.

“We definitely appreciate Ms. Mawer’s willingness and ability to help us out during this transition period,” Adams said. “It is very much appreciated.”

“I’ve enjoyed it and I will miss all the people for sure,” Mawer said. “The work will be the same but you always miss the people.”

Adams said the board has agreed in principle with one of the recently interviewed candidates, and he said the interim agreement with Mawer will provide time to finalize a contract with the new treasurer and allow them to give their district a reasonable amount of time to complete their search. He also thanked all of the candidates for their interest in the Van Wert City Schools. A special meeting will likely be scheduled into the next week or two to formally approve a contract.

Mawer presented the final five year financial forecast and noted it’s a current picture of finances and a tool for long range planning and a way for the state to identify potential financial trouble. She also said the forecast, which shows a positive balance for all five years, is unreliable due to uncertainty over state funding.

“You could even have a whole new administration in the state and a lot of things could change,” she said.

The board later approved the forecast as required by law.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Mark Bagley said Eggerss Stadium work will begin next month and he said the process of installing new artificial turf is scheduled to begin in the spring.

He also said the district is working to make sure computers and files are protected from phishing and ransomware attacks, and he noted LifeHouse Church presented the school system with a $13,000 check to help students in need.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton informed the board that a state permit has been approved for new parking lot lighting at the Early Childhood Center.

The board accepted the retirement-resignation of middle school language arts teacher Susan Semer, effective at the end of the current school year.

The board also accepted the resignation of Melissa Bloomfield from her full supplemental contract as musical director and approved her and Jennifer Slusher as part musical directors. In other business, the board a lengthy list of new and revised NEOLA board policies, and the 2022-2023 administrative salary schedule.

Special Services Coordinator Ruth Ann Dowler gave a presentation on services available to ESL students, as well as students with academic, special or emotional needs.

Several donations were accepted, including $1,000 from Ohio Northern University and $2,500 from the Gene Haas Foundation for the high school robotics club; $200 from Stacy Baer and $500 from Wallace Plumbing and Underground for Van Wert wrestling; $250 from Laing Family Dentistry for Masue & Gavel, and $50 from Max and Linda Gamble to the Goedde School’s principal fund.

Board members set the date and time of the annual organizational meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 11.

The next regular meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.