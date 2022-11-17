VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/16/22

Wednesday November 16, 2022

3:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a building search.

6:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:05 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and Deputies to a report of a residential structure fire in the village of Venedocia. Delphos Fire, Ohio City Fire, Van Wert Fire and Van Wert County CERT assisted on scene.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to conduct a welfare check on a child who had not reported for school.

9:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject in respiratory distress.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate a report of a stolen gun.

12:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Washington Township for a subject with tremors.

12:42 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to Blue Creek Cemetery.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject shooting from a vehicle on the roadway.

3:45 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a dog being attacked by mink.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Jubilee Park in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Ohio 81 and Mendon Road in York Township for the report of cows in the roadway.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

5:24 p.m – Deputies responded to a residence on Bowers Road in Union Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a private property motor vehicle crash in the city of Van Wert. No injuries were reported.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject possibly having a mental crisis. Deputies were assist by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Road in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.