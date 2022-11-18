VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/17/2022

Thursday November 17, 2022

7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies made a citizens assist from Van Wert Health to a location in Harrison Township.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject who was making threats to harm themselves.

10:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject feeling ill.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an unruly juvenile at a location in the village of Convoy.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having diabetic issues.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies made contact with a subject in the village of Ohio City to contact the Van Wert Police.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of a runaway juvenile.