VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/17/2022
Thursday November 17, 2022
7:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:42 a.m. – Deputies made a citizens assist from Van Wert Health to a location in Harrison Township.
9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.
10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer.
10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject who was making threats to harm themselves.
10:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject feeling ill.
11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with an unruly juvenile at a location in the village of Convoy.
11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to check an open line 911 call.
4:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having diabetic issues.
5:49 p.m. – Deputies made contact with a subject in the village of Ohio City to contact the Van Wert Police.
6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of a runaway juvenile.
