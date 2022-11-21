Van Wert Police blotter 11/13-11/19/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 13 – arrested Christopher Aaron Tinsley Jr. for aggravated arson in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, November 14 – a Van Wert resident reported receiving unwanted messages sent to her in the 100 block of Fisher Ave.

Monday, November 14 – responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, November 14 – police and EMS responded to the 800 block of High St. for a welfare check on a male.

Tuesday, November 15 – arrested Gavin J. McMichael, 18, of Van Wert, for domestic violence after an incident in the 600 block of State St.

Tuesday, November 15 – contacted by Community Health Professionals in reference to a client missing medication.

Tuesday, November 15 – arrested James A. Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert, in the 200 block of W. Main St. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Wednesday, November 16 – police and EMS responded to the 100 block of Garden Drive for a male who was unresponsive.

Wednesday, November 16 – arrested Jeanne Leslie Butts, 62, of Van Wert, for theft, following an incident at Walmart.

Friday, November 18 – arrested Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert, for domestic violence after an incident in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Friday, November 18 – received a report of criminal trespassing at Walmart. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, November 18 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of S. Wayne St.

Saturday, November 19 – completed a welfare check in the 100 block of E. First St.

Saturday, November 19 – responded to a domestic violence incident where a firearm was brandished in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.