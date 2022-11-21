VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/18-11/20

Friday November 18, 2022

6:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Township attempting to locate a subject reported to be transporting drugs.

8:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Convoy for a motor vehicle crash. Daniel Tussing, no address given, was eastbound on W. Tully St. in a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis, when he slid on ice and went off the right side of roadway and struck fire hydrant on south side of road approximately 15 feet east of N. Linn St. No injuries were reported.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to make contact with a subject for Lutheran Hospital.

11:38 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire and Middle Point to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to investigate an odor of propane.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in York Township.

12:53 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog left in a car.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their car.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township to check the report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Delphos to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to check on a report of reckless operation.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Saturday November 19, 2022

12:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

4:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to take a complaint of a reported assault.

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to check the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies check an area in Ridge Township for a stray dog.

8:59 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of fraud.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery in Union Township.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a loose dog.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Scott for a vehicle parked at the post office for an extended period of time.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pollock Road in Tully Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject that fell.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a stray dog.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for the report of a utility line down in the roadway.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a subject shooting from the roadway.

11:12 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

Sunday November 20, 2022

6:42 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject that fell.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of property damage.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for the report of a sign that was blown down.

3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies took a report from a resident in Ridge Township on a complaint of fraud.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a protection order violation from a resident in Union Township.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire Department to a location in the village of Scott to investigate a fire that had been extinguished.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to check the welfare of a subject.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township to near Ohio 81 for the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.