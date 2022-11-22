VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/21/2022

Monday November 21, 2022

2:27 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in York Township for a subject that fell.

3:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Brandon Michael Clark, 26, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

7:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:18 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in Ridge Township for a possible propane leak in the residence.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject with diabetic issues.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from Van Wert to Kings Cemetery.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to investigate a report of hunters hunting illegally.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Scott to investigate a theft of diesel fuel.

6:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with an infection.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a disorderly subject.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property. Jessica Sauders, 31, was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy for the report of suspicious activity in the area