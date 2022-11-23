VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/22/2022

Tuesday November 22, 2022

3:46 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject with a headache.

6:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in York Township on Wren Landeck Road involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:22 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:41 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to investigate a theft report.

10:21 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilbert Road in Jennings Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

1:10 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a report of a field fire in Willshire Township.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a subject.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject who no one was able to make contact with.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of some type of alarm being activated.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject who called for assistance and then denied needing any help and hung up.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to check for a vehicle reported to have been operating in a reckless manner.