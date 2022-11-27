Live Nativity Drive Thru on the move

VW independent staff/submitted information

The 24th annual Live Nativity Drive Thru has always been in the same location as the church that hosts it, the Jennings Road Church of Christ, until now.

This year’s event is a part of Winter Wonderland at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, December 2-3. The drive-thru will be open from 6-9 p.m. each night. There is no cost, but donations will be accepted if offered.

The live camels are a big hit at the annual Live Nativity Drive Thru. Photo submitted

Director Deanna Ray said the church is excited about the new location.

“We love providing this experience for the community each Christmas,” Ray stated. “When the fairgrounds asked, we met with them and the 4H team that provides the fantastic light show each year. The church is honored to be asked to join in with so many other great local events.”

No longer located in the church parking lot, the new spot is the dairy barn at the fairgrounds.

“This is different for us,” Ray explained. “We had this down to a science. What used to be a drive around the scenes is now a drive straight through an actual dairy barn.”

Something that has not changed, she said, is the overall experience. Sets, costumes, centurions, a marketplace, shepherds, and the manger are all the same.

“Everyone loves the live camels,” Ray said.

To directly access the new location, Gate No. 2 of the fairgrounds will be open. Or, Ray added, there are directions in place to drive through the light show and then head to the Live Nativity or vice versa.

The Jennings Road Church of Christ is a contemporary, non-denominational church that can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.