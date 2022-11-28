Van Wert Police blotter 11/20-11/27/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, November 20 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 1100 block of Pratt St.

Sunday, November 20 – a trespassing report was taken in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, November 20 – arrested Caydence Rose Gibson, 18, of Van Wert, for OVI after a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Wall St.

Monday, November 21 – arrested Brandon Clark of Lima on outstanding warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court while at Shell gas station. Teresa Kerns of Fort Wayne and Richard Shine, no address given, were also arrested at the same location for obstructing official business.

Monday, November 21 – A N. Chestnut St. man reported a person took his vehicle and assaulted him when they brought it back. The incident is under investigation.

Monday, November 21 – arrested Anthony Oliver, 27, of Van Wert on an active warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Monday, November 21 – charged Carolyn Stricklin, 64, of Van Wert for theft after a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Monday, November 21 – received a report of disorderly conduct at Casey’s General Store. After an investigation, the subject was told not to return to Casey’s and was warned for criminal trespass.

Wednesday, November 22 – arrested Matthew Warren for domestic violence in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, November 23 – received a report of found property containing drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, November 23 – received a report of telecommunications harassment.

Wednesday, November 23 – responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of N. Chestnut St. Upon investigation, officers learned the dispute was over a theft incident. No charges were filed.

Thursday, November 24 – arrested Jennifer Thomas, 45, and Robert Thomas, 60, both of Van Wert, on outstanding warrants issued by Paulding Municipal Court.

Friday, November 25 – received a report of disorderly conduct at Walmart, after an incident occurred in the store.

Friday, November 25 – received a report of telecommunications harassment from a resident in the 100 block of W. Central Ave.

Friday, November 25 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, November 26 – received a report of a theft at Bob Evans Restaurant.

Saturday, November 26 – arrested Georgianna Hines, 51, of Van Wert for domestic violence in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court.

Saturday, November 26 – received a report of damage to Christmas lights in the 200 block of W. Third St.

Saturday, November 26 – charged Lowery Newton Irby, 35, of Van Wert with failure to control an animal after an incident in the 300 block of Thorn St.

Saturday, November 26 – received a report of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, November 26 – responded to a dog bite in the 600 block of State St.