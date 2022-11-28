VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/23-11/27

Wednesday November 23, 2022

7:55 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for assault. Corbin Cornelius, 22, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a grass fire on Rank Road in Ridge Township.

1:06 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Road in Jackson Township to investigate a report of an injured deer.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a possible domestic violence.

1:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies checked an area in the village of Venedocia for a complaint of a roadway hazard.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

9:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

Thursday November 24, 2022

2:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a domestic violence call.

3:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to investigate the report of a domestic dispute.

4:57 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject that fell.

2:50 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to a location in Jennings Township for the report of a field fire.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid with Mercer County at the scene of a structure fire.

4:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location in Union Township for the report of a ditch fire.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject having a mental crisis. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to check the report of a vehicle out in a field trespassing on the property.

Friday November 25, 2022

12:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in Harrison Township involving a dog. No injuries were reported.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Klinger Road in Tully Township to investigate the report of an injured deer.

10:29 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the village of Middle Point for a subject that fell.

10:35 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject who fell.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to Goodwin Cemetery.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:18 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who was disoriented.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle that left the scene. The vehicle was not able to be located. No injuries were reported.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence in Jackson Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies made a traffic stop on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a speed violation. During the investigation and testing the driver was found to be driving under the influence. Andrew Michael Burnett, 26, of Convoy was taken into custody. He was issued a citation and was released to family.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of suspicious activity at the property.

Saturday November 26, 2022

1:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Hoaglin Township.

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township for a complaint of an unwanted subject on the property.

2:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

7:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:22 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject.

2:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject who passed out.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Union Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

Sunday November 27, 2022

1:38 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Please Juvenile Court for failure to appear. Stephanie L. Farmer, 41, of Convoy, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility

pending court.

2:32 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having a seizure.

4:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Willshire to investigate a report of suspicious activity.

4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township to check the report of a vehicle parked in the roadway. The vehicle was located and occupied. After further investigation the subject was taken into custody for driving while under the influence. Shawn A. Agness, 42, of Alabama was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to check for three missing juveniles from Defiance County.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in the Village of Convoy.

8:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to make contact with a subject for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

12:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject having heart related issues.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to standby as a peace officer while property was dropped off.

12:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Washington Street near Webster street in the city of Van Wert.

5:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for an unresponsive subject.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the area for a vehicle with no tail lights.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Priddy Road in York Township. The vehicle was found to be down in a ditch unoccupied. A short time later Deputies located the driver of the vehicle. After further testing and investigation, the subject was found to be driving while intoxicated and also had a suspended license. Anaya Santos, 56, of Logansport, Indiana, was transported to the Van Wert County

Correctional Facility pending court.