VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/28/2022

Monday November 28, 2022

1:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of an unwanted subject on the property.

6:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to check the welfare of the resident.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Nicholas Daniel Burgoon, 23, of Ohio City was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to investigate a report of fraud.

12:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Wren for a subject that was ill.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to a suspicious subject at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:04 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a residence in the village of Willshire for a fire in the kitchen.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township to investigate the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

7:59 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for an unresponsive subject.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a traffic stop.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of trespassing.