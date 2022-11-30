VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/29/2022

Tuesday November 29, 2022

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert police.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Adams County Indiana Court for two counts of theft. Jack Kelly Buckner, 47, of Willshire Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Indiana.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to investigate a complaint of trespassing.

3:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject that fell.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for the report of a utility wire down in the road.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies and Convoy EMS responded to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject that fell.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a noise complaint.

6:32 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject with a high fever and dizzy.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to assist Payne EMS at a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Paulding County.