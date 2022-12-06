Court: alleged attacker, arsonist arraigned

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

An alleged accomplice in an early February attack near Convoy and a man accused of arson in Van Wert were two of six people who appeared for arraignment hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court December 1 and 6.

Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered a not guilty plea to complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping, and aggravated burglary, all first degree felonies, and felonious assault, a second degree felony. The charges are tied to a February 1 incident in Tully Township. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety with an ankle monitor, in addition to a no-contact order with victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 14.

Christopher Tinsley, Jr., 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated arson, a first degree felony; attempted escape, a third degree felony, and assault, a fourth degree felony. Those charges are connected to a November 13 incident at the Comfort Inn in Van Wert. Bond was set at $200,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 21.

Nathan Kreischer, 31, of Ohio City, entered not guilty plea to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies; two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second degee felonies; two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, third degree felonies, and two counts illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, felonies of the fourth degree. Bond was set at $200,000 cash or commercial surety with a no-contact order. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 21.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a third degree felony. In a separate hearing, Vibbert denied violating his bond by violating his protective order and for failing a drug screen. He was released on his own recognizance along with electronic house arrest, and a pre-trial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. January 11.

Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 18, of Convoy, entered a not guilty plea to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony. He was released on $5,000 surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. January 4.

Corbin Cornelius, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of assault, both fourth degree felonies. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety along with a no-contact order. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednedsay, December 14.

In addition to those hearings, Kasey Schisler, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 82 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. Schisler was given credit for 22 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Timothy Schlatman, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating probation by failing to complete the WORTH Center program. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 16 days for time already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Christopher Knuth, 38, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a personal surety bond and was ordered to be on electronic house arrest. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. December 15.