VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/5-12/6/22

Monday December 5, 2022

3:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

4:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:30 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject having a seizure.

10:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

12:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS for mutual aid with Grover Hill EMS in Jackson Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate a domestic disturbance.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for bond violation at a residence in Jackson Township. Christopher Knuth, 38, of rural Middle Point was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a domestic disturbance. Candice M. Huffman, 37, of rural Van Wert was issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court for disorderly conduct.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of a violation of protection order. The incident remains under investigation.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday December 6, 2022

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

6:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sheets Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a deceased raccoon being tied to a post.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Township on a complaint of a trailer and boat being left along the roadway.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant to Christopher S. Lindeman, 34, of Delphos issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Kitti Johnson, 35, of Delphos was served a warrant issued by Van

Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Both subjects were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a bond violation. Courtney L. Palmateer, 22, of Cincinnati is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:14 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for failure to appear. Hannah Callison, 25, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility

pending court.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject that fell.