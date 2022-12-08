Church Youth Group holding shoe drive

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church Youth Group is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser now until January 7 to raise funds for their mission trip to the Dominican Republic.

The youth group will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will help cover the cost of the mission trip. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at First United Methodist Church at 113 W. Central Avenue, Van Wert.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Youth Director Teresa Shaffer said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our mission trips, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Youth Group at First United Methodist Church, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

Anyone in grades 6-12 may join the youth group. They meet on from 12-1:30 p.m. each Sunday until May. They share a meal, have special events, local mission projects and lessons.