VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/8/2022

Thursday December 8, 2022

1:13 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject along the roadway trying to wave people down.

1:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with some chest discomfort.

7:39 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Tully Township on a complaint of a loose dog causing property damage.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Willshire Township.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject with a head injury.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies transported a subject for the Probation Department at Van Wert County Common Pleas for a bond violation. Christopher Knuth was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies attempted to make contact with a resident in Hoaglin Township for the Paulding County Sheriff.

11:59 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

12:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of a large amount of mud in the roadway.

5:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a decreased level of consciousness.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a welfare check.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject that fell.