The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/8/2022

Thursday December 8, 2022  

1:13 a.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject along the roadway trying to wave people down.  

1:40 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with some chest discomfort.  

7:39 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Tully Township on a complaint of a loose dog causing property damage.  

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Willshire Township.  

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject with a head injury.  

11:46 a.m. – Deputies transported a subject for the Probation Department at Van Wert County Common Pleas for a bond violation. Christopher Knuth was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.  

11:48 a.m. – Deputies attempted to make contact with a resident in Hoaglin Township for the Paulding County Sheriff.  

11:59 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog. 

12:16 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.  

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of a large amount of mud in the roadway.  

5:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.  

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a decreased level of consciousness.  

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Liberty Township for a welfare check.  

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject that fell. 

