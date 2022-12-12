VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/9-12/11/22

Friday December 9, 2022

5:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance. The incident remains under investigation.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Vada K. Blankenship of Jackson Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:40 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Christopher Knuth, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a motor vehicle crash in the city of Van Wert.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

5:53 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

Saturday December 10, 2022

9:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was injured.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Oho City to check the welfare of a subject who appeared to be distraught.

12:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with a back injury.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

4:13 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a cardiac arrest.

4:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Police to a residence in the village of Convoy on a complaint of a stray dog.

6:03 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject that fell.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject with back pain.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with an intoxicated subject.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the city of Van Wert reference to an abandoned 911 call.

Sunday December 11, 2022

2:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with a possible seizure.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the village of Convoy.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to investigate a report of domestic disturbance.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township. A road sign was struck while a subject was backing in a driveway. No injuries were reported.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.