VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/15/2022

Thursday December 15, 2022

4:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in the village of Convoy.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies acted as a peace officer at a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township, while an eviction notice was served.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies acted as a peace officer at a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to investigate a complaint of theft.

9:56 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a report of two loose dogs.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

12:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject that fell.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township on the edge of the village of Convoy on a ATV complaint.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a resident.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle partially in the roadway.