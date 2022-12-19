Van Wert Police blotter 12/11-12/18/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, December 11 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, December 11 – received report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Monday, December 12 – received a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of S. Walnut St.

Monday, December 12 – arrested Jonathan Steingass for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Monday, December 12 – received a report of a person violating a no-contact order by sending a text message.

Monday, December 12 – arrested Lachmond E. Bratton, 33, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct at the YWCA.

Monday, December 12 – received a report of menacing in the 400 block of Boyd Ave.

Tuesday, December 13 – responded to a vehicle/pedestrian accident in the Walmart parking lot. The caller said the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle. The victim, Berenice K. Chastain of Scott was life flighted to Parkview Hospital with serious injuries. The driver, Zachary K. Ross, 26, of Grover Hill was charged with OVI and aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Wednesday, December 14 – received a report of menacing involving a neighbor in the 300 block of N. Harrison St.

Wednesday, December 14 – received a report of a possible assault at Walmart.

Thursday, December 15 – received a report of a violation of a civil protection order.

Thursday, December 15 – received a report of a violation of a protection order in the 900 block of E. Main St. After investigating, it was determined to be unfounded.

Friday, December 16 – assisted with a Van Wert High School student who was mentally distraught. The student’s mother was contacted and the student was transported to Westwood Behavioral for treatment.

Friday, December 16 – an unruly juvenile was reported at the Goedde complex.

Friday, December 16 – arrested Skylar Imler, 18, on two counts of domestic violence after an incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, December 16 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, December 17 – arrested a juvenile, 17, for assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, December 17 – received a report of a burglary at a residence in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, December 17 – received a report of criminal trespassing at Burger King.

Sunday, December 18 – a theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.