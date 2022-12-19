VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/16-12/18/22

Friday December 16, 2022

12:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a lift assist.

1:31 a.m. – Deputies while on a routine traffic stop on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township discovered that a subject had an active warrant issued out of Auglaize County for assault. Tyler Brady Dunlap, 29, of Lima was taken into custody and transferred to Auglaize County.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies checked the welfare of a subject at a residence in Union Township.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at Bockey Road and Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kenneth J. Hempfling of Delphos was hit by a 2006 Freightliner driven by Charles Pohlman of Delphos. No injuries were reported.

10:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for the report of a subject down, unknown problem.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a welfare check on a subject having a mental crisis. The subject was transported for further evaluation.

1:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of a loose dog chasing cars.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township on a report of a vehicle abandoned partially in the roadway.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Wayne Street in the city of Van Wert. During the investigation it was discovered that a subject in the vehicle had a warrant issued out of Paulding County for possession of drugs. Abbie Leann Holton, 33, of Cloverdale was taken into custody and turned over to Paulding County.

8:05 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire & EMS to the report of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 81 in Jennings Township. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded along with Convoy Fire & EMS to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Union Township. A 2013 Toyota Camry driven by Kamden L. Thomas of Van Wert collided with a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Howard L. Williams of Bronson, Michigan. Neither driver was transported to the hospital.

Saturday December 17, 2022

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for an unwanted subject on the property.

3:03 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for a subject that fell and has a laceration on the head.

7:06 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 for a subject in cardiac arrest.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of disorderly conduct.

12:00 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on Shaffer Street in the city of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to make contact with a resident for Van Wert Police.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a report of suspicious activity at a windmill.

11:23 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property.

Sunday December 18, 2022

2:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 30 and U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject driving the wrong direction on 30.

6:35 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a report of a barn fire on State Route 49 in Mercer County.

7:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the city of Van Wert for an unresponsive subject.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a court in Auglaize County for OVI and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Ryan Lee Speith, 50, of rural Convoy was taken into custody and turned over to Auglaize County.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Convoy Road in Tully Township. The driver, Troy L. Frazier of Convoy, went off the right side eastbound U.S. 30, overcorrected and entered a slide, then went of the roadway and struck a power pole. His car rollowed over and came to rest in a field. He was able to get out of the car and was issued a citation for failure to control.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township on a complaint of a vehicle in the field.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.