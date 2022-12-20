Convoy UMC offering holiday services

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy United Methodist Church would like to extend an invitation to a community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. This will be a service of word, music and light, with the message by Pastor Bill Thomas, and an Advent reading by the Hammons Family. The evening service will conclude with the singing of Silent Night by the congregation while the church is illuminated by candlelight.

Christmas Sunday Service will be at 9:30 a.m. December 25. The Sanctuary will be adorned with beautiful red poinsettias, a decorated Christmas tree, lighted garland, and wreaths as we celebrate the birth of the Christ Child. There will be Christmas readings, scriptures, songs, and prayer. The adult choir will sing “The Birthday of a King” under the direction of Keith Bowers and accompanist Linda Holden.

A New Years Day service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday January 1, 2023, in the church sanctuary. The adult choir will be singing “With This Bread” and Communion will be served.

Convoy United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore in Convoy.