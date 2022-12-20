VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/19/2022

Monday December 19, 2022

12:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Jackson Township to deliver a message for Wapakoneta Police.

1:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic call involving a suicidal subject.

5:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a stranded motorist.

5:34 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire & EMS to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The crash was investigated the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject with difficulty breathing.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a vehicle left setting along the roadway.

1:41 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject with abdominal pain.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies assist with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to the Evangelical Cemetery in Harrison Township.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Woodland Cemetery to investigate a minor motor vehicle crash.

3:01 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check the residence due to the property owner finding an open door.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a stranded motorist.