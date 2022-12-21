VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/20/2022

Tuesday December 20, 2022

1:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township in reference to a subject standing beside a vehicle in the middle of the roadway.

4:50 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject that fell.

8:01 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and Rockford Fire to a working residential structure fire in the village of Ohio City at 310 West Koch Street. Deputies and C.E.R.T. also responded to the scene.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to the Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to take a report for a private property vehicle crash.

1:21 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the village of Willshire for a subject with a diabetic issue.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to standby as a peace officer while subjects retrieved property.

2:25 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Upp Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for menacing by stalking. Eric M. Seekings, 40, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a domestic disturbance.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to make contact with a subject for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of an injured deer.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for the report of large flames being seen in the area. A brush fire was located and was being controlled by the property owner.