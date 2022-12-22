VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 12/21/2022

December 21, 2022

1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.

3:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for an unattended fire.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of a vehicle running the lights of a school bus on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

7:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of U.S. 30 and U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a loose dog in the roadway.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Britney Marie Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of identity fraud.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to reckless operation that occurred in the village of Ohio City.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire for mutual aid with Adams County, Indiana on a working house fire.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of straw in the roadway.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

10:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.